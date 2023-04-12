CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 285 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Stories

