CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

