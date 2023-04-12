CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 19,392 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 50.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading

