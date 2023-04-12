Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Chevron by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Chevron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

