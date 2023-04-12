China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Financial Review

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Automotive Systems and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. AEye has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,892.83%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $529.55 million 0.28 $21.18 million $0.69 7.17 AEye $3.65 million 11.61 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.40

This table compares China Automotive Systems and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Automotive Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Automotive Systems and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 3.99% 6.45% 3.01% AEye -2,706.72% -81.50% -62.75%

Risk & Volatility

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats AEye on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

