Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $323,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,153 shares of company stock worth $12,359,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

