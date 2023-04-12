Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $345.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.40 and a 200 day moving average of $346.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

