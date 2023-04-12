Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

