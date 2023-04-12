Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

