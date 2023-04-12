Contrasting Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 544.62 -$12.90 million $1.68 1.04 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.92 $213.82 million $6.37 11.40

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 170.11%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -68, suggesting that its share price is 6,900% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01% Walker & Dunlop 16.84% 12.97% 4.60%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

