Critical Comparison: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan N/A N/A N/A Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.93 $139.48 million $1.55 26.84 Sportradar Group $730.19 million 17.77 $11.48 million $0.05 233.80

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Internet Initiative Japan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration (SI), and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments. The Network Service and SI segment offers internet connectivity, wide area network (WAN), outsourcing, and systems integration services. The ATM Operation segment deals with the construction and operation of ATMs and their network systems. The company was founded by Koichi Suzuki on December 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

