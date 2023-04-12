Critical Contrast: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) vs. CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.38 $3.35 million ($0.17) -1.74 CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XWELL and CVS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XWELL and CVS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVS Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

XWELL beats CVS Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CVS Group

CVS Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of veterinary services. It operates through the following segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. The Veterinary Practice segment provides specialist treatment for companion animals, equine, and farm animals. The Laboratory segment offers diagnostic services to the firm’s veterinary practices and third parties. The Crematoria segment comprises of pet cremation services to the firm’s veterinary practices, third-party practices, and directly to pet owners. The Animed Direct segment consists of on-line pharmacy and retail business. The company was founded on July 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Diss, the United Kingdom.

