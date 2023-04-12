Cross Staff Investments Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

