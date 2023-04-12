Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 8,412 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 100,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 851,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

