Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.