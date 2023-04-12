Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,837 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,476,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,615,633.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.7 %
LEGH opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
