CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

