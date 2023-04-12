David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,691,000 after buying an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
