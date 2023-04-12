DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.71

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.37. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 21,062 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

