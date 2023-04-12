Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

