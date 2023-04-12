Dundee Energy (TSE:DEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Dundee Energy Limited (TSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Dundee Energy shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29,000 shares changing hands.
Dundee Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01.
Dundee Energy Company Profile
Dundee Energy Limited is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. Its segments include Southern Ontario, Spain and Corporate. It holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in producing oil and natural gas assets in southern Ontario and is the developer of an offshore underground natural gas storage facility in Spain.
