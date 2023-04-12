Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

