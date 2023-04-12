Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.0% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

