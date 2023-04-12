Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

