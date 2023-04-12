EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.