Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

