Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.47. Energous shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 194,140 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
