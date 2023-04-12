Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.47. Energous shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 194,140 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Further Reading

