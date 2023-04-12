Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

DEN stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $64,464,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth $48,202,000.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

