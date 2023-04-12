Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.81 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

