Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 529.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

