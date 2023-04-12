Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after buying an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

