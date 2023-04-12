Essex LLC Buys Shares of 1,129 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

