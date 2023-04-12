Essex LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

