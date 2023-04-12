Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $376.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68. The company has a market capitalization of $280.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.