Essex LLC Invests $211,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

