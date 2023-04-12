Essex LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

