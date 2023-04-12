Essex LLC Sells 160 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

