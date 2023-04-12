Essex LLC Sells 205 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

