Essex LLC Sells 209 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

