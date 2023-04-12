Essex LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 94,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.