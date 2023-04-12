Essex LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 593,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.