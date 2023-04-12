Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 26,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

