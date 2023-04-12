Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Essex LLC cut its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.99.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

