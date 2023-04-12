Evolution Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

