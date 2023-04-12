Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.11.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$54.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$38.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

