FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells $430,053.76 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total value of $430,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $122,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

