Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.4 %

FIS opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.