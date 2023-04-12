Financial Comparison: Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allkem and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allkem 2 2 2 0 2.00 THK 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allkem $769.82 million N/A $305.67 million N/A N/A THK $2.90 billion 1.01 $199.78 million $1.09 10.33

This table compares Allkem and THK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allkem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK.

Profitability

This table compares Allkem and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allkem N/A N/A N/A THK 8.95% 9.93% 6.17%

Risk & Volatility

Allkem has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

