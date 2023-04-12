Financial Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

California Resources has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 19.36% 23.03% 9.60% CNX Resources -5.36% 21.25% 6.26%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.71 billion 1.05 $524.00 million $6.87 5.84 CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.25 -$142.08 million ($1.07) -15.58

This table compares California Resources and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California Resources and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 CNX Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats CNX Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments. The Coalbed Methane segment focuses on the production of CBM natural gas from Pocahontas No.3. The Other Gas segment operates shale and shallow oil from Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

