Financial Comparison: Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 8.44 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Gold Resource $138.72 million 0.69 -$6.32 million $0.07 15.57

Volatility and Risk

Idaho Strategic Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource.

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Idaho Strategic Resources and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 324.31%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Gold Resource 4.14% 4.94% 2.82%

Summary

Gold Resource beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.